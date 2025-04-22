Mempho Fest 2025: Tyler Childers, Widespread Panic

Mempho Fest will celebrate its eighth edition this October at the Memphis Botanic Gardens with headlining performances from country’s Tyler Childers and the rock group Widespread Panic.

The festival is set to take place from October 3 to 5 at Radians Amphitheater. Widespread Panic will headline both Friday and Saturday’s shows, alongside indie’s Father John Misty on Friday and the rockers of The Flaming Lips on Saturday.

Sunday will see a headlining set from Childers, with earlier performances from folk singer Sierra Ferrell and country’s Charley Crockett. Other acts set to take the stage throughout the weekend include the folk-rockers of Leftover Salmon, funk-rock’s Galactic, country’s Lukas Nelson and John R. Miller, R&B’s Mavis Staples, and rock’s Lucero.

Kevn Kinney Band, The Pharcyde, Puddles Pity Party, and Annie The Caldwells are among the artists rounding-out the bill.

Mempho Presents producer Jeff Bransford said in a press release that “this year’s lineup is a stellar mix of Americana roots, soulful legends, and boundary-pushing innovators, complemented by world-renowned DJs.”

“From Widespread Panic’s improvisational mastery to The Pharcyde’s hip-hop poetry, and intimate performances by the enigmatic Puddles Pity Party, this celebration represents the true soul of American music in the city where blues and rock were born,” Bransford said.

This year, organizers are offering two-day tickets for the first time. Mike Smith, producer of Mempho Presents, noted in a statement that “this is the first year we’ve announced the lineup this early and we know it’s one of the best yet.”

“We know life plans can get in the way – can’t make all three days? Prefer the lineups Friday and Sunday? We have you covered this year!” Smith said. “We’re excited to be able to offer this new two-day plan.”

Single day, two-day, and three-day general admission passes, as well as VIP tickets, are currently on sale via the festival’s official website. Fans can also score resale tickets without service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Find the full festival lineup below: