Metallica Fans Can Donate Blood to Red Cross at Select US Tour Dates

(left) Metallica | Photo by Raph_PH, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons \\ (left) Red Cross logo

Metallica fans will have the opportunity to help save lives at select stops of the metal group’s upcoming “M72 Tour.”

The metal icons have teamed-up with the American Red Cross to host blood drives at select dates, with some set to take place inside the venues. The stops include shows in cities like Nashville, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, and Santa Clara, as well as both show dates in Denver and Columbus.

Donors of all blood types will be able to participate; fans can make an appointment here and must be 17-years-old (of 16-years-old with parental consent), at least 110 pounds, and in general good health. Each donor will receive a limited-edition Red Cross X Metallica t-shirt, as supplies last.

“Metallica and its foundation, All Within My Hands (AWMH), urges fans to give blood at select tour locations across the U.S. to help ensure hospital patients never have to wait for critical, lifesaving care,” the band’s website reads. “By rolling up a sleeve to give, the Metallica family can help trauma victims, those facing cancer, new mothers, people living with sickle cell disease and so many more.”

Darren Irby, executive director of national partnerships for Red Cross Biomedical Services, noted in a press release that the Red Cross is “incredibly appreciative that Metallica is helping fuel the blood supply this summer.”

“The band and their foundation are committed to making every tour stop a better place, and this selfless act of rallying fans to donate blood will leave a lifesaving legacy to so many communities,” Irby said.

Find the full participating cities for Metallica’s blood drive below:

04/14-18 – Liverpool, NY

04/29 – Nashville, TN

05/06 – Blacksburg, VA

05/01-02, 06 – Columbus, OH

05/20 – Philadelphia, PA

05/27 – Arlington, VA

05/30 – Charlotte, NC

05/30 – Atlanta, GA

06/10,13 – Houston, TX

06/18 – Santa Clara, CA

06/23, 24 – Denver, CO