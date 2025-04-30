Monster Jam Thrills Saint Paul in July

Monster Jam (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Monster Jam roars into the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota, for two high-octane events on July 12 and 13, 2025. Known for monster trucks, freestyle stunts, and adrenaline-pumping races, Monster Jam is a family-friendly spectacle that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Fans can expect to see massive trucks tearing up the dirt, launching off ramps, and performing gravity-defying tricks that have made this show a worldwide phenomenon.

The July 12 show kicks off the weekend with heart-thumping action as these giant vehicles square off in fierce competition. On July 13, the thrills continue in an afternoon event that’s perfect for families looking for a fun day out. Whether you’re rooting for longtime favorites like Grave Digger or marveling at newcomers eager to make their mark, Monster Jam offers non-stop entertainment for fans of all ages. Monster Jam takes pride in delivering an action-packed experience loaded with big air jumps, donuts, and two-wheel skill challenges.

Tickets are on sale now through the Xcel Energy Center box office, and you can also find seats at ScoreBig without the worry of hidden ticket fees. Claim your place in the stands and get ready for a raucous weekend of roaring engines and roaring crowds.