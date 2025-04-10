Neil Young, Joan Baez, and Maggie Rogers to Perform at L.A. Rally With Bernie Sanders and AOC

Neil Young | Photo by Billyshiverstick via Wikimedia Commons

Neil Young, Joan Baez, and Maggie Rogers are set to perform at Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Fighting Oligarchy” tour on April 12.

The rally, which will be held at Gloria Molina Grand Park in Los Angeles, is also gearing up for Jeff Rosenstock, Indigo De Souza, Red Pears and a performance from LA’s Raise Gospel Choir to take the stage.

The “Fighting Oligarchy” tour began as a response to the political climate following President Donald Trump’s re-election, with Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez embarking on a national campaign to galvanize supporters around progressive causes.

Their message has centered on confronting corporate greed, reducing the influence of billionaires in politics, and uplifting working-class Americans. According to Sanders’ website, the tour is focused on “how we move forward to take on the Oligarchs and corporate interests who have so much power and influence in this country.”

Saturday’s rally in Los Angeles is one stop on a broader tour that includes upcoming events in Las Vegas, Tempe, Denver, and Tucson.

The gates to the park will open at 9:00 a.m. PT, with the rally expected to officially kick off at 1:00 p.m. The event is free to attend, though those interested can RSVP in advance through Sanders’ official website.