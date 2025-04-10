Nick Lowe, Los Straitjackets Reveal Summer Tour

Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets are hitting the road this summer, unveiling a series of U.S. tour dates that will bring their signature blend of rock, surf, and soul across the Northeast. The newly announced shows will span from late July through mid-August, offering fans multiple chances to catch the iconic performer and his dynamic instrumental backing band live.

The tour kicks off July 31 at Tarrytown Music Hall in Tarrytown, NY, and will continue through August 16 with a final stop at Musikfest Café in Bethlehem, PA. Along the way, the group will perform at a variety of intimate theaters and outdoor venues, including appearances in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.

Known for timeless hits like “Cruel to Be Kind” and his work as a producer and songwriter for legends such as Elvis Costello and The Pretenders, Nick Lowe has enjoyed a career spanning decades. His partnership with the masked surf-rock band Los Straitjackets has introduced a vibrant new chapter in his touring career, delighting audiences with a mix of clever lyrics, twangy guitars, and rock ‘n’ roll flair.

Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets U.S. Tour Dates

Date Venue and City July 31 Tarrytown Music Hall – Tarrytown, NY August 1 District Music Hall – Norwalk, CT August 2 Concerts Under the Stars – King of Prussia, PA August 3 Hartwood Acres Amphitheater – Pittsburgh, PA August 5 The Birchmere – Alexandria, VA August 6 Rams Head On Stage – Annapolis, MD August 8-9 Levon Helm Studios – Woodstock, NY August 12 Payomet Performing Arts Center – North Truro, MA August 13 The Center for Arts in Natick – Natick, MA August 15 Asbury Lanes – Asbury Park, NJ August 16 Musikfest Café – Bethlehem, PA

