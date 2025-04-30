Papa Roach set for Canada Life Centre Dec. 2

Papa Roach (Photo via ScoreBig)

Papa Roach are gearing up for a colossal show at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on December 2, 2025, starting at 7 p.m. Sharing the bill are The Used and Sleep Theory, ensuring that this night will be a testament to the dynamism of modern rock. Papa Roach first rose to stardom with “Infest,” a triple-platinum album that delivered iconic tracks like “Last Resort.” Their blend of rap-rock aggression, melodic hooks, and raw lyricism quickly earned them a loyal fan base. Live shows are where Papa Roach truly shine, driven by frontman Jacoby Shaddix’s intense vocal style and the band’s relentless stage energy.

Winnipeg fans can grab tickets at the Canada Life Centre box office or via ScoreBig, the go-to online destination offering transparent ticket prices without hidden fees. Whether you’ve been chanting along to “Between Angels and Insects” for years or you’re new to their ever-evolving sound, this concert promises to be a loud, unforgettable evening. The Used deliver a powerful post-hardcore edge, and Sleep Theory introduces a fresh take on rock, making this a lineup that spans the sonic spectrum in exciting ways.

Expect to hear a mix of classic Papa Roach anthems alongside newer tunes that showcase the band’s ongoing evolution. Over the years, they’ve embraced stylistic changes and proved their staying power by selling out venues worldwide. Their distinct ability to fuse multiple rock subgenres resonates with diverse audiences. Add in The Used’s heartfelt intensity and the high-voltage opener Sleep Theory, and you have a show that Winnipeg won’t soon forget. Clear your schedule on December 2 and get ready to rock out at Canada Life Centre.

