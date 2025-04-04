Regina Spektor Announces ‘Midsummer Daydream’ Tour

Renowned singer-songwriter Regina Spektor is set to hit the road this summer with her newly announced Midsummer Daydream Tour.

Known for her evocative, piano-driven compositions and lyrical storytelling, Spektor’s latest trek will take fans across the western and southern United States from late July through early August.

The run begins July 22 at The Masonic in San Francisco, with stops in Jacksonville, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Austin, Dallas, and more before wrapping in Houston on August 9. Audiences can anticipate an intimate concert experience featuring Spektor’s inimitable vocal stylings and captivating stage presence.

Welcome to the Midsummer Daydream Tour 🌳🌷✨🌱 Tickets are on presale now, sign up at https://t.co/AiO982JmZL to get the code 🎫✨ General sale is this Friday, April 4 at 10am local time: https://t.co/QcKXkRgIbR 🎨 Radha Vishnubhotla pic.twitter.com/NJO6JpJ1Hp — Regina Spektor (@respektor) April 2, 2025

Tickets for the Midsummer Daydream Tour will be available to the general public beginning on Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster and Spektor’s website, reginaspektor.com. Those seeking to avoid the typical ticketing fees can also explore resale options like Ticket Club, where members save by eliminating common service charges. Visit Regina Spektor Tickets for more details.

Spektor, born in Moscow and raised in the Bronx, has cultivated a devoted following with her eclectic brand of indie pop and frequent collaborations with major film and television projects.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Regina Spektor Midsummer Daydream Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 07/22 The Masonic – San Francisco, CA 07/24 Britt Festival Pavilion – Jacksonville, OR 07/25 Revolution Hall – Portland, OR 07/26 Revolution Hall – Portland, OR 07/28 Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre – Seattle, WA 07/29 Martin Woldson Theatre at The Fox – Spokane, WA 07/31 Revolution Concert House & Event Center – Boise, ID 08/01 Sandy Amphitheatre – Sandy, UT 08/03 Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO 08/05 ACL Moody Theatre – Austin, TX 08/06 Majestic Theatre – Dallas, TX 08/08 Tobin Center – San Antonio, TX 08/09 Bayou Music Center – Houston, TX

