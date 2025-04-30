Riley Green Coming to T-Mobile Center

Riley Green (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jordan Arnold, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Country favorite Riley Green is set to bring his down-home storytelling and heartfelt anthems to Kansas City on November 8, 2025, at the T-Mobile Center. Known for hits like “There Was This Girl” and “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” Green is quickly cementing himself as one of the most relatable voices in modern country music. Fans can expect an energetic show packed with sing-along choruses and authentic Southern charm.

Tickets for this one-night performance are on sale now at the T-Mobile Center box office.

Green’s star has risen rapidly thanks to his honest songwriting and genuine connection with fans. Having grown up on traditional country tunes and rural values, he delivers a fresh yet familiar sound that resonates with audiences across the nation. Whether you’re a dedicated follower or new to his music, this show is the perfect chance to experience his unique brand of country music under the bright lights of T-Mobile Center.

Riley Green tickets at T-Mobile Center on November 8, 2025

