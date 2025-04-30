Ringo Starr Brings His All Starr Band to Murphys

Ringo Starr (Photo via ScoreBig)

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band are set to rock Ironstone Amphitheatre At Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys, California, on September 21, 2025. A music legend in his own right, Ringo Starr first rose to prominence as the drummer for the Beatles, later carving out a successful solo career steeped in pop-rock charm. His All Starr Band lineup changes with each tour, featuring a rotating cast of talented musicians who join forces to perform both Ringo’s hits and their own classic tracks.

Attendees can expect to hear fan favorites, from “Photograph” and “It Don’t Come Easy” to timeless Beatles tunes and special moments highlighting band members’ contributions to rock history. Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band shows are lauded for their feel-good atmosphere, packed with singalongs and stories that span decades of music.

Tickets for this show can be purchased at the Ironstone Amphitheatre box office, and they’re also available on ScoreBig, where fans can enjoy straightforward pricing with no hidden fees. Secure your seats soon to see a legendary artist continue his tradition of engaging, uplifting live performances under the California sky.

Shop for Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band tickets at Ironstone Amphitheatre At Ironstone Vineyards on September 21, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.