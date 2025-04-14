Rock Orchestra by Candlelight lights up Springfield Symphony Hall

Photo by Dariakupila, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

On December 3, the magic of The Rock Orchestra By Candlelight will unfold at Springfield Symphony Hall, with the performance set to begin at 8 p.m. This mesmerizing concept combines classic rock hits and popular music with the elegance of a full orchestra, all in the warm glow of candlelight. The result is a concert that appeals to rock purists looking for a new way to hear their favorite anthems, as well as classical enthusiasts seeking a fresh take on orchestral performance.

Tickets can be purchased at the Springfield Symphony Hall box office or via The Rock Orchestra By Candlelight on ScoreBig, a hassle-free way to secure seats without unexpected fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on The Rock Orchestra By Candlelight tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. Whether you’re drawn by the candlelit ambiance or eager to hear your favorite rock tunes brought to life with strings and brass, this event is sure to leave a lasting impression.

From stirring renditions of classic hits to modern rock favorites, The Rock Orchestra By Candlelight takes audiences on a journey that reimagines iconic melodies in a symphonic style. This unique concert setting offers a relaxed yet thrilling atmosphere, where audience members can fully immerse themselves in the power of live music. Reserve your spot soon—Springfield Symphony Hall is an ideal venue to experience this luminous fusion of orchestral grandeur and rock energy.

