Rock Orchestra by Candlelight to dazzle North Charleston

Photo by Dariakupila, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Music lovers in North Charleston are in for a rare treat on November 13 when The Rock Orchestra By Candlelight brings its captivating show to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. Beginning at 8 p.m., this performance blends the grandeur of classical instrumentation with the gritty appeal of rock music—set against a warm, candlelit backdrop. Audiences can expect everything from reimagined rock anthems to stunning orchestral arrangements, all delivered by world-class musicians.

Tickets for this remarkable concert are on sale through the North Charleston Performing Arts Center box office, or you can buy them via The Rock Orchestra By Candlelight on ScoreBig, where you’ll enjoy a straightforward purchasing experience without hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on The Rock Orchestra By Candlelight tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. Whether you’re a devoted rock fan eager to hear familiar riffs in a new context, or a classical music aficionado curious to experience something out of the ordinary, this show promises a unique blend of spectacle and atmosphere.

From classic rock hits to modern chart-toppers, The Rock Orchestra By Candlelight breathes new life into beloved tunes, bringing them together in a candlelit setting that heightens every musical moment. With a combination of orchestral finesse and rock energy, the evening is set to be a mesmerizing journey for all who attend. Don’t miss your opportunity to witness this innovative fusion of styles in North Charleston—secure your tickets early before they’re gone.