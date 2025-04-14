Sacramento gears up for The Mars Volta’s dynamic live show

The Mars Volta (image courtesy ScoreBig

California’s capital city will soon resonate with the sounds of The Mars Volta, as they take over Channel 24 in Sacramento on November 24 at 8 p.m. Known for their incomparable style, blending elements of prog rock, Latin rhythm, and experimental flair, The Mars Volta have shaped the landscape of modern rock with their fearless approach to music-making.

Tickets are on sale now at the Channel 24 box office, or through The Mars Volta on ScoreBig, a platform that offers a straightforward ticket-buying experience free from hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Mars Volta tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. Don’t miss your chance to see this influential band in a setting that offers an up-close experience.

Over the years, The Mars Volta have gained a loyal following by consistently challenging the status quo, both in the studio and on stage. Their concerts often showcase improvisational segments that highlight the band’s technical prowess, leaving fans in awe of their bold experimentation. With Sacramento’s lively arts scene and Channel 24’s reputation for hosting a broad range of events, this stop on their tour is primed to be a standout. Snag your tickets early to ensure you don’t miss out on a night of creative energy, cutting-edge sound, and electrifying entertainment.

