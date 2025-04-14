San Diego welcomes The Mars Volta’s explosive rock performance

The Mars Volta (image courtesy ScoreBig

Close out November with a bang when The Mars Volta bring their boundary-pushing progressive rock to SOMA in San Diego on November 29 at 8 p.m. Over the years, they’ve established themselves as one of the most inventive acts on the rock scene, spinning elaborate melodies, fierce rhythms, and powerful vocals into shows that stay with fans long after the final note.

You can snag tickets for this must-see event at the SOMA box office. Don't miss your chance to see a band that has redefined modern rock and continues to evolve with each tour.

San Diego’s vibrant music scene is the perfect setting for The Mars Volta’s eclectic style. Audiences can anticipate a night filled with expertly crafted instrumentation and spontaneous improvisations, hallmarks of their live performances. Whether you’re a long-time devotee or exploring their music for the first time, the energy at this concert is sure to make it a highlight of your fall entertainment calendar. Reserve your place now and prepare for a singular rock adventure that underscores why The Mars Volta remain an influential force in the industry.

