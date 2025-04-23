Carlos Santana Postpones San Antonio Gig After Collapsing During Soundcheck

Carlos Santana | Photo by Eddie Janssens, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana had to postpone a gig in San Antonio after he collapsed from dehydration during soundcheck at the venue.

Santana was slated to perform at the Majestic Theatre Tuesday night, however, the 77-year-old fell ill. According to a statement from the venue, manager Michael Vrionis said the show has been postponed.

“Out of an abundance of caution and the health of Mr. Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action,” Vrionis said. “He is doing well and is looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his US Tour.”

Ticketholders are encouraged to hold onto their tickets, with a new makeup date expected “soon.”

Currently, Santana is crossing the country on his “Oneness Tour,” featuring support from Counting Crows. He is set to perform next at Sugar Land’s Smart Financial Centre on Wednesday, followed by a gig at Licas Oil Live at WinStar in Thackerville on Friday and River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa on Saturday.

Earlier this year, Santana postponed his Las Vegas residency. Vrionis reported the news, noting that Santana won’t be able to play guitar for six weeks after breaking one of his fingers during an accidental fall.