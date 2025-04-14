Seattle welcomes The Marías at Wamu Theater

The Marias perform at in 2019 (Photo: Julio Enriquez from Denver,CO, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

On July 27 at 8 p.m., Seattle’s Wamu Theater will host The Marías for a summer evening of sultry indie-pop that is sure to captivate the Pacific Northwest crowd. Hailing from Los Angeles, this rising outfit has built a dedicated following with their mellow yet richly textured soundscapes, weaving together elements of jazz, alt-rock, and bilingual lyrics for a vibe that’s utterly distinctive. Seattle’s vibrant music culture sets the perfect stage for a band that thrives on authenticity and artistic exploration.

Whether you're already a fan of their chilled-out tracks or you're looking for a new summer music obsession, this show promises a blend of melodic intimacy and onstage charm.

From moody ballads to catchy mid-tempo tunes, The Marías effortlessly channel a timeless warmth that complements Seattle’s cool night air. Their polished yet understated style has earned them a growing spot in the indie scene, and their live performances only deepen the atmospheric magic that fans have come to love. Join the crowd at Wamu Theater to experience this up-and-coming group as they continue to shape the modern music landscape—one laid-back track at a time.

