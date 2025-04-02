Shakira Adds Two Major U.S. Stadium Shows to Her Global Tour

Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour is expanding once again, with the singer announcing two additional stadium concerts in the United States.

Fans in the New York City area and Miami will have another chance to experience the Colombian superstar live, as she adds a second show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on May 16, and a new date at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on June 7.

Presale opportunities will kick off on April 3 for Citi cardmembers, followed by multiple presale options throughout the week. General ticket sales officially open on April 7 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.

The North American leg of Shakira’s tour kicks off on May 13 in Charlotte, North Carolina, before making stops at major venues, including Fenway Park in Boston, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Notably, just weeks ago, she completed a seven-night residency at Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguros, breaking records as the first artist ever to perform seven consecutive sold-out shows at the venue. In total, approximately 455,000 fans attended the performances.

Shakira also recently announced four additional dates for her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour in Mexico. The new shows bring her total performances in the country to 15, surpassing her own record.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit shakira.com. A list of Shakira’s North American tour dates can be found below:

May 13 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

May 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 16 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium – ADDED SHOW

May 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

May 22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

May 26 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

May 29 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

May 31 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

June 4 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

June 6 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

June 7 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium – ADDED SHOW

June 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

June 13 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

June 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

June 20 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

June 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

June 26 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

June 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

June 30 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park