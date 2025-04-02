Shakira Adds Two Major U.S. Stadium Shows to Her Global Tour
Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour is expanding once again, with the singer announcing two additional stadium concerts in the United States.
Fans in the New York City area and Miami will have another chance to experience the Colombian superstar live, as she adds a second show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on May 16, and a new date at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on June 7.
Presale opportunities will kick off on April 3 for Citi cardmembers, followed by multiple presale options throughout the week. General ticket sales officially open on April 7 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.
The North American leg of Shakira’s tour kicks off on May 13 in Charlotte, North Carolina, before making stops at major venues, including Fenway Park in Boston, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Notably, just weeks ago, she completed a seven-night residency at Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguros, breaking records as the first artist ever to perform seven consecutive sold-out shows at the venue. In total, approximately 455,000 fans attended the performances.
Shakira also recently announced four additional dates for her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour in Mexico. The new shows bring her total performances in the country to 15, surpassing her own record.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit shakira.com. A list of Shakira’s North American tour dates can be found below:
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2025 North America Dates
May 13 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
May 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 16 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium – ADDED SHOW
May 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
May 22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
May 26 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
May 29 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
May 31 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park
June 4 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
June 6 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
June 7 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium – ADDED SHOW
June 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
June 13 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
June 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
June 20 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
June 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
June 26 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
June 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
June 30 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park