Sombr Plots North American, European Headlining Run

Sombr has announced new dates for The Late Nights & Young Romance Tour, extending the run from a European leg this spring and summer to a new set of North American shows this fall.

Sombr will appear in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and several cities across Europe before heading stateside later in the year.

The overseas run opens May 25 at Academy Green in Dublin and continues through stops in Glasgow, Manchester, London and more before wrapping June 23 at Bataclan in Paris. North American dates kick off September 30 at Amsterdam Bar & Hall in St. Paul, Minnesota, and include stops in major cities like Chicago, Boston, New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.

Tickets for the newly announced North American dates go on sale April 25 at 10 a.m. local time, with presale beginning April 23 at 10 a.m. local time. Complete ticketing information is available on the Sombr official website. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces including Sombr Tickets via Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding the typical service fees found on most ticketing platforms.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Sombr The Late Nights & Young Romance Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 5/25 Academy Green, Dublin, IE 5/26 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, IE 5/27 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, IE 5/29 Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK 5/30 O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow, UK 5/31 Manchester Academy 2, Manchester, UK 6/03 O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK 6/04 O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK 6/05 O2 Academy Islington, London, UK 6/07 Vega, Copenhagen, DK 6/09 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, BE 6/10 Paradiso Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam, Netherlands 6/11 Tivolivredenburg, Utrecht, NL 6/13 Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, DE 6/14 Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, DE 6/15 Neue Theaterfabrik, Munich, DE 6/17 Roxy, Prague, CZ 6/18 Huxleys, Berlin, DE 6/19 Grosse Freiheit 36, Hamburg, DE 6/21 Luxor, Cologne, Germany 6/23 Bataclan, Paris, FR 9/30 Amsterdam Bar & Hall, St. Paul, MN 10/02 Outset, Chicago, IL 10/03 A&R Music Bar, Columbus, OH 10/05 Spirit Hall, Pittsburgh, PA 10/06 The Axis Club, Toronto, ON 10/08 Brighton Music Hall, Boston, MA 10/09 Gramercy Theatre, New York, NY 10/12 The Foundry, Philadelphia, PA 10/13 The Atlantis, Washington, DC 10/15 The Loft @ Center Stage, Atlanta, GA 10/17 Cambridge Room at House of Blues, Dallas, TX 10/18 Empire Control Room, Austin, TX 10/20 Globe Hall, Denver, CO 10/21 Soundwell, Salt Lake City, UT 10/24 Madame Lou’s, Seattle, WA 10/25 Hawthorne Theatre, Portland, OR 10/27 Rickshaw Shop, San Francisco, CA 10/28 El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

