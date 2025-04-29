Terry Fator Comes to Westbury

Terry Fator (Photo: Amanda Ferrell, U.S. Air Force, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Comedy and ventriloquism fans are in for a treat when Terry Fator brings his award-winning show to Westbury Music Fair on Sept. 26, 2025. Set for an 8 p.m. start, the performance will showcase the comedic magic and talent that have made Fator a household name nationwide. From his uncanny impressions to his hilarious puppet characters, Fator consistently delivers a one-of-a-kind stage experience that keeps audiences laughing from start to finish. Tickets for Terry Fator’s Westbury appearance are on sale now through the venue’s official box office, providing a straightforward route to secure your seats. If you prefer a different approach or want to compare pricing, ScoreBig is also offering tickets without hidden fees. You can count on them as a trusted source for deals on a wide range of live events, including top comedy acts like Fator. Westbury Music Fair, located in Westbury, New York, has hosted a variety of acts spanning music, comedy, and beyond. Its intimate, in-the-round stage offers a close-up view of the performance, allowing fans to truly immerse themselves in the show. For an entertainer like Terry Fator—whose comedic timing and vocal talents shine best in a lively, engaged setting—this venue provides the perfect space to connect with the crowd. Don’t miss out on your opportunity to experience Terry Fator’s celebrated act firsthand. Whether you’re familiar with his Las Vegas residency or simply looking for a fun evening out, this event promises to deliver laugh-out-loud moments and lasting memories.

Shop for Terry Fator tickets at Westbury Music Fair on September 26, 2025

*Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Terry Fator tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.*