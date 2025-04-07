The Hives Unveil World Tour, Lead Single of Forthcoming Album
Swedish rockers The Hives have some big news under their belts. The group announced the release date for their seventh album, The Hives Forever Forever The Hives, on August 29, as well as the album’s lead single “Enough Is Enough.” In the meantime, a global tour will take the group to fans in Australia, North America, and Europe.
The band will begin their world tour on April 12 in New York, followed by a performance at Finland’s major rock festival Provinssi on June 27. From there, the tour moves to Australia for gigs in Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney before wrapping-up in the country on July 24 in Brisbane. On July 27, the rockers will make an appearance at Fuji Rock Festival in Japan.
The North American run kicks-off in the fall at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin on September 8. The fall trek will include additional stops in Denver, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, Sacramento, San Francisco, and more, before a final performance in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Palladium on September 25.
Throughout October, November, and the first week of December, The Hives will perform in European and U.K. cities, including Oslo, Copenhagen, Berlin, Wien, Zurich, Milan, Madrid, Paris, Glasgow, London, Hamburg, and more, with a final destination at Avicii Arena in Stockholm on December 6.
The band’s upcoming album The Hives Forever Forever The Hives consists of thirteen tracks produced by Pelle Gunnerfeldt and Mike D of Beastie Boys.
“This message is to inform you that International Rock Sensation The Hives, the best live band on the planet and still your new favourite band, lauded on all continents for their masterful skill and reckless abandon in the rock music field, have once again, sooner than you expected, created a new body of work the likes of which have never been heard or indeed probably will again,” the band shared in a statement. “A new record so full of energy, joy, anger and life that you will be questioning reality as you have known it.”
The Hives Forever Forever The Hives will follow the release of 2023’s The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons record. Formed in 1993, The Hives celebrated their 30th anniversary with that album.
Consisting of Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist (Per Almqvist) in lead vocals; Nicholaus Arson (Niklas Almqvist) in lead guitar, backing vocals; Vigilante Carlstroem (Mikael Karlsson) in rhythm guitar, backing vocals; Chris Dangerous (Christian Grahn) in drums, percussion; and The Johan and Only (Johan Gustafsson) in bass guitar, the band members have remained unchanged since 1993 aside from Dr. Matt Destruction (bass), who retired for health reasons in 2013 and was replaced by The Johan and Only.
The Hives are best-known for their energetic live shows where they dress in matching black-and-white tuxedos. Their catalog consists of six albums, with a total of 11 years between their fifth and sixth studio records.
See the band’s tour schedule below:
The Hives – World Tour 2025
04/12 New York, NY – Rough Trade, Indieplaza
06/27 Seinäjoki, Finland – Provinssi 2025
07/17 Perth, Australia – Metropolis Freo
07/19 Melbourne, Australia – Forum
07/23 Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre
07/24 Brisbane, Australia – Fortitude Music Hall
07/27 Fuji, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival
09/08 Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
09/09 Houston, TX – House of Blues Valet
09/10 Dallas, TX – The Cambridge Room At House of Blues
09/12 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
09/13 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
09/15 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
09/16 Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom
09/17 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
09/19 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
09/20 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
09/22 Del Mar, CA – The Sound
09/25 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
10/16 Oslo, Norway – Sentrume Scene
10/18 Copenhagen, Denmark – KB Hall
10/21 Berlin, Germany – Colombia Halle
10/24 Munich, Germany – Zenith
10/25 Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee
10/26 Vienna, Austria – Gasometer
10/28 Zurich, Switzerland – Xtra
10/29 Milan, Italy – Alcatraz
11/01 Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club
11/02 Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena
11/04 Liseu, Belgium – Sagres Campo Pequeno
11/19 Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
11/20 Paris, France – Le Zenith
11/22 Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS
11/24 Cardiff, UK – Utilitia Arena
11/26 Glasgow, UK – Ovo Hydro
11/28 Manchester, UK – Aviva Studios
11/29 London, UK – Alexandra Palace
12/01 Cologne, Germany – Palladium
12/02 Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle
12/03 Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle
12/06 Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena