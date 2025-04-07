The Hives Unveil World Tour, Lead Single of Forthcoming Album

Swedish rockers The Hives have some big news under their belts. The group announced the release date for their seventh album, The Hives Forever Forever The Hives, on August 29, as well as the album’s lead single “Enough Is Enough.” In the meantime, a global tour will take the group to fans in Australia, North America, and Europe.

The band will begin their world tour on April 12 in New York, followed by a performance at Finland’s major rock festival Provinssi on June 27. From there, the tour moves to Australia for gigs in Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney before wrapping-up in the country on July 24 in Brisbane. On July 27, the rockers will make an appearance at Fuji Rock Festival in Japan.

The North American run kicks-off in the fall at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin on September 8. The fall trek will include additional stops in Denver, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, Sacramento, San Francisco, and more, before a final performance in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Palladium on September 25.

Throughout October, November, and the first week of December, The Hives will perform in European and U.K. cities, including Oslo, Copenhagen, Berlin, Wien, Zurich, Milan, Madrid, Paris, Glasgow, London, Hamburg, and more, with a final destination at Avicii Arena in Stockholm on December 6.

The band’s upcoming album The Hives Forever Forever The Hives consists of thirteen tracks produced by Pelle Gunnerfeldt and Mike D of Beastie Boys.

“This message is to inform you that International Rock Sensation The Hives, the best live band on the planet and still your new favourite band, lauded on all continents for their masterful skill and reckless abandon in the rock music field, have once again, sooner than you expected, created a new body of work the likes of which have never been heard or indeed probably will again,” the band shared in a statement. “A new record so full of energy, joy, anger and life that you will be questioning reality as you have known it.”

The Hives Forever Forever The Hives will follow the release of 2023’s The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons record. Formed in 1993, The Hives celebrated their 30th anniversary with that album.

Consisting of Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist (Per Almqvist) in lead vocals; Nicholaus Arson (Niklas Almqvist) in lead guitar, backing vocals; Vigilante Carlstroem (Mikael Karlsson) in rhythm guitar, backing vocals; Chris Dangerous (Christian Grahn) in drums, percussion; and The Johan and Only (Johan Gustafsson) in bass guitar, the band members have remained unchanged since 1993 aside from Dr. Matt Destruction (bass), who retired for health reasons in 2013 and was replaced by The Johan and Only.

The Hives are best-known for their energetic live shows where they dress in matching black-and-white tuxedos. Their catalog consists of six albums, with a total of 11 years between their fifth and sixth studio records.

Fans can visit The Hives’ official website for ticket purchasing options and more information.

See the band’s tour schedule below:

The Hives – World Tour 2025

04/12 New York, NY – Rough Trade, Indieplaza

06/27 Seinäjoki, Finland – Provinssi 2025

07/17 Perth, Australia – Metropolis Freo

07/19 Melbourne, Australia – Forum

07/23 Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre

07/24 Brisbane, Australia – Fortitude Music Hall

07/27 Fuji, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival

09/08 Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

09/09 Houston, TX – House of Blues Valet

09/10 Dallas, TX – The Cambridge Room At House of Blues

09/12 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

09/13 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

09/15 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

09/16 Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom

09/17 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

09/19 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

09/20 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

09/22 Del Mar, CA – The Sound

09/25 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

10/16 Oslo, Norway – Sentrume Scene

10/18 Copenhagen, Denmark – KB Hall

10/21 Berlin, Germany – Colombia Halle

10/24 Munich, Germany – Zenith

10/25 Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee

10/26 Vienna, Austria – Gasometer

10/28 Zurich, Switzerland – Xtra

10/29 Milan, Italy – Alcatraz

11/01 Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club

11/02 Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena

11/04 Liseu, Belgium – Sagres Campo Pequeno

11/19 Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

11/20 Paris, France – Le Zenith

11/22 Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS

11/24 Cardiff, UK – Utilitia Arena

11/26 Glasgow, UK – Ovo Hydro

11/28 Manchester, UK – Aviva Studios

11/29 London, UK – Alexandra Palace

12/01 Cologne, Germany – Palladium

12/02 Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle

12/03 Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

12/06 Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena