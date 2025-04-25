The Lion King returns to Chicago at Cadillac Palace

The Lion King (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

The award-winning musical The Lion King is heading back to Chicago for a dazzling run at Cadillac Palace, bringing its iconic characters and memorable music to the stage from October 3-19, 2025. Fans of all ages can experience the sights and sounds of this Broadway classic, which has wowed audiences around the globe with its vibrant costumes, unforgettable songs, and a stirring story based on the beloved Disney film.

Cadillac Palace, located in the heart of Chicago’s theater district, provides an elegant and historic setting for this engagement. From the moment the curtain rises, spectators will be immersed in the African savannah through jaw-dropping stage designs, innovative puppetry, and Tony Award-winning music by Elton John and Tim Rice. Whether you’re looking to share a theatrical outing with your family or seeking a magical night out on the town, this show promises an enchanting evening for theater enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Tickets to this highly anticipated run are on sale now, and they can be purchased directly at the Cadillac Palace box office. In addition, fans can find seats at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to top events without any hidden fees, providing a convenient and budget-friendly option for catching this can’t-miss musical.

During its decades-long history, “The Lion King” has consistently ranked among the most popular Broadway productions, enchanting millions with its timeless tale and breathtaking stagecraft. Audiences can look forward to classic songs like “Circle of Life,” “Hakuna Matata,” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” performed by a talented cast of actors and dancers who bring Simba, Nala, Mufasa, and the rest of the Pride Lands to life. This Chicago run is a rare opportunity to experience the grandeur of “The Lion King” without traveling to New York, making it the perfect fall outing for Midwestern theater fans.

Upcoming Performances in Chicago

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Lion King tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.