The Used to Rock Theatre of the Living Arts for Three Nights

The Used are making their way to the East Coast this fall, with a three-night stay at Theatre of the Living Arts in Philadelphia on November 10, 11, and 13. Over the years, The Used have emerged as one of the most influential bands in the alternative rock scene, drawing listeners in with their cathartic lyrics, infectious melodies, and raucous onstage energy.

Philadelphia has always been a stronghold for rock fans, and these shows at Theatre of the Living Arts should be no exception. Audiences can count on hearing tracks from across The Used’s storied discography, including breakout hits and deeper fan-favorite cuts. Each performance is known for its spontaneous energy, ensuring no two nights are quite the same.

Tickets for all three nights are on sale through the venue’s box office, as well as ScoreBig. If you’re looking to avoid the sticker shock of hidden fees, ScoreBig offers a transparent purchasing experience that lets you focus on the music rather than your wallet. With three separate concerts in the City of Brotherly Love, fans have ample opportunity to plan the ideal night out—or go for a multi-night marathon of post-hardcore bliss.

Check out the event links below to grab your passes, and get ready to rock out with The Used this November in Philadelphia.

Upcoming The Used Shows in Philadelphia

