Ticketing System Stager Inks Partnership with Spotify

Stager, the Netherlands-based ticketing, marketing, and event management platform, has officially announced a partnership with Spotify.

The collaboration brings a new promotional tool to artists and event organizers, allowing them to list upcoming shows directly on Spotify artist pages.

Stager, a popular platform among nightclubs, music venues, and festivals throughout Europe, is known for its streamlined approach to event planning. It enables organizers to centralize their workflows, from ticketing to marketing, while distributing event listings across a network of partner platforms.

The new integration enables any organizer using Stager to promote an artist’s upcoming appearance by embedding event details on that artist’s Spotify profile. For fans, this means discovering a show by their favorite act is no longer reliant on social media or word of mouth – now, it’s built directly into the listening experience.

Mike van Gaasbeek, founder and CEO of Stager, shared, “We are incredibly proud to make this integration available to our users. Thanks to the collaboration with Spotify, our customers can reach fans in a very targeted way,” Gaasbeek commented.

“This integration fits perfectly with our strategy: offering a platform that is smartly connected with valuable partner channels, so that our customers truly benefit from our all-in-one system. That’s why we are very happy with this collaboration with Spotify.”

Jon Ostrow, Spotify’s head of business development for live music, expressed enthusiasm about the new relationship. “We’re very excited to partner with Stager to help bring live music fans together with the artists they love in The Netherlands and across Europe.”

“With this integration, Stager events will seamlessly appear throughout Spotify on surfaces like our brand new Concerts Near You playlist to make sure live music fans never miss a concert because they didn’t know it was happening.”