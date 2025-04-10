Tits Out Tour: Kesha at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Kesha will be touring across North America this year. (Image via Live Nation)

Pop icon Kesha and the ever-fabulous Scissor Sisters will team up at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida, on August 9 at 7 p.m., as part of their vibrant Tits Out Tour. Known for hosting a variety of superstar acts, the amphitheater’s relaxed outdoor layout and coastal breezes set the perfect scene for a joyous pop extravaganza.

Kesha’s discography spans from irreverent anthems to heartfelt pop ballads, reflecting a fearless approach to self-expression. Scissor Sisters bring their own signature panache, having delivered high-energy hits that meld disco, funk, and whimsical performance art. Together, they’re poised to deliver a stage show bursting with visual flair and feel-good tunes that invite everyone to sing along.

Tickets are on sale now, through the official box office.

West Palm Beach’s palm-lined streets and laid-back vibe offer a fitting backdrop for a summer night of dancing, empowerment, and musical camaraderie. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the party, expect an immersive experience fueled by Kesha’s electric stage presence and the Scissor Sisters’ genre-defying theatrics. Let the South Florida warmth and sweet pop rhythms elevate your evening, resulting in memories that will stay with you long after the encore.

Shop for tickets to Tits Out Tour: Kesha & Scissor Sisters at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach now