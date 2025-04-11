‘Twilight’ Concert Set for 60-City Tour This Fall
It’s officially been 20 years since “the lion fell in love with the lamb.”
“Twilight,” the first film in “The Twilight Saga,” is officially embarking on a concert tour via GEA Live and Lionsgate. The live-to-film experience will screen the original 2008 film, accompanied by an onstage 12-piece ensemble of rock and orchestral musicians, synchronized to the visual scenes.
The 60-date tour will kick-off in “Twilight’s” home state of Washington on September 13 — National Twilighters Day — in Spokane, alongside a show in Seattle the following day.
From there, it’ll appear in Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, San Antonio, Orlando, Miami, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Detroit, Brooklyn, Newark, and Columbus, stopping at venues along the way like The VETS in Providence, Dayton’s Victoria Theatre, the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, the Fox Tucson, and Salt Lake City’s Eccles theater before wrapping-up at Riverside theatre in Milwaukee on November 30.
“Twilight” is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. “The Twilight Saga” films are based off the series by Stephanie Myer, following the story of Bella Swan, a seemingly normal girl who falls in love with a vampire. The first novel debuted in 2005, and in 2020, Myer returned with “Midnight Sun,” a rendition of “Twilight” — from Edward Cullen’s perspective.
The series has gone on to receive a cult-like following over the years, even creating a forever rivalry between “Team Edward” and “Team Jacob,” pitting the two main characters against each other. The films went on to be a massive success, starring Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan), Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen), and Taylor Lautner (Jacob Black).
Tickets for the “Twilight” concert tour can be found via the event’s official website. Find the full list of tour dates below:
“Twilight in Concert” 2025 Dates
September 12 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts
September 13 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
September 14 – Bellingham, WA – Mount Baker Theatre
September 15 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
September 17 – Idaho Falls, ID – Frontier Center for the Performing Arts
September 18 – Boise, ID – Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
September 19 – Eugene, OR – Hult Center for the Performing Arts
September 20 – Sacramento, CA – SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center
September 21 – Modesto, CA – Gallo Center for the Arts
September 23 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Theatre
September 24 – Costa Mesa, CA – Segerstrom Center for the Arts
September 25 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre
September 26 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Center for the Performing Arts
September 27 – Reno, NV – Pioneer Center
September 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater
September 30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
October 1 – Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts Center
October 2 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center
October 3 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Tucson
October 4 – Albuquerque, NM – Popejoy Hall
October 5 – Denver, CO – Buell Theatre
October 7 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theatre
October 8 – Oklahoma City, OK – Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre
October 9 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre
October 10 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
October 11 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
October 12 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
October 14 – New Orleans, LA – The Mahalia Jackson Theater
October 15 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater
October 16 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
October 17 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
October 18 – W. Palm Beach, FL – Kravis Center
October 19 – Miami, FL – Knight Concert Hall at the Adrienne Arsht Center
October 21 – Wilmington, NC – Wilson Center
October 22 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
October 23 – Greensboro, NC – Tanger Center
October 24–25 – Washington, DC – National Theatre
October 26 – Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theatre
October 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Proctor and Gamble Hall
October 29 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
October 30 – Des Moines, IA – Des Moines Civic Center
October 31 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre
November 1 – Utica, NY – Stanley Theatre
November 2 – Boston, MA – Emerson Colonial Theater
November 4 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
November 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre
November 6 – Detroit, MI – Fisher Theatre
November 7–8 – Chicago, IL – Cadillac Palace Theatre
November 9 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre
November 11 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center
November 12 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theatre
November 13 – Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium
November 14 – Buffalo, NY – UB Center for the Arts
November 15 – Providence, RI – The VETS
November 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
November 18 – Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts Center
November 19 – Baltimore, MD – Lyric Opera House
November 20 – Dayton, OH – Victoria Theatre
November 21 – Richmond, VA – Dominion Energy Center
November 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Met Opera House
November 23 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center
November 25 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
November 26 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall
November 28 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre
November 29 – Cleveland, OH – KeyBank State Theatre
November 30 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre