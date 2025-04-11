‘Twilight’ Concert Set for 60-City Tour This Fall

It’s officially been 20 years since “the lion fell in love with the lamb.”

“Twilight,” the first film in “The Twilight Saga,” is officially embarking on a concert tour via GEA Live and Lionsgate. The live-to-film experience will screen the original 2008 film, accompanied by an onstage 12-piece ensemble of rock and orchestral musicians, synchronized to the visual scenes.

The 60-date tour will kick-off in “Twilight’s” home state of Washington on September 13 — National Twilighters Day — in Spokane, alongside a show in Seattle the following day.

From there, it’ll appear in Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, San Antonio, Orlando, Miami, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Detroit, Brooklyn, Newark, and Columbus, stopping at venues along the way like The VETS in Providence, Dayton’s Victoria Theatre, the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, the Fox Tucson, and Salt Lake City’s Eccles theater before wrapping-up at Riverside theatre in Milwaukee on November 30.

“Twilight” is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. “The Twilight Saga” films are based off the series by Stephanie Myer, following the story of Bella Swan, a seemingly normal girl who falls in love with a vampire. The first novel debuted in 2005, and in 2020, Myer returned with “Midnight Sun,” a rendition of “Twilight” — from Edward Cullen’s perspective.

The series has gone on to receive a cult-like following over the years, even creating a forever rivalry between “Team Edward” and “Team Jacob,” pitting the two main characters against each other. The films went on to be a massive success, starring Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan), Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen), and Taylor Lautner (Jacob Black).

Tickets for the “Twilight” concert tour can be found via the event’s official website. Find the full list of tour dates below:

September 12 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts

September 13 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

September 14 – Bellingham, WA – Mount Baker Theatre

September 15 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

September 17 – Idaho Falls, ID – Frontier Center for the Performing Arts

September 18 – Boise, ID – Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

September 19 – Eugene, OR – Hult Center for the Performing Arts

September 20 – Sacramento, CA – SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

September 21 – Modesto, CA – Gallo Center for the Arts

September 23 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Theatre

September 24 – Costa Mesa, CA – Segerstrom Center for the Arts

September 25 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre

September 26 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

September 27 – Reno, NV – Pioneer Center

September 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater

September 30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

October 1 – Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts Center

October 2 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center

October 3 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Tucson

October 4 – Albuquerque, NM – Popejoy Hall

October 5 – Denver, CO – Buell Theatre

October 7 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theatre

October 8 – Oklahoma City, OK – Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre

October 9 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

October 10 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

October 11 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

October 12 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

October 14 – New Orleans, LA – The Mahalia Jackson Theater

October 15 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater

October 16 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

October 17 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

October 18 – W. Palm Beach, FL – Kravis Center

October 19 – Miami, FL – Knight Concert Hall at the Adrienne Arsht Center

October 21 – Wilmington, NC – Wilson Center

October 22 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

October 23 – Greensboro, NC – Tanger Center

October 24–25 – Washington, DC – National Theatre

October 26 – Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theatre

October 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Proctor and Gamble Hall

October 29 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

October 30 – Des Moines, IA – Des Moines Civic Center

October 31 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre

November 1 – Utica, NY – Stanley Theatre

November 2 – Boston, MA – Emerson Colonial Theater

November 4 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

November 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre

November 6 – Detroit, MI – Fisher Theatre

November 7–8 – Chicago, IL – Cadillac Palace Theatre

November 9 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

November 11 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center

November 12 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theatre

November 13 – Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium

November 14 – Buffalo, NY – UB Center for the Arts

November 15 – Providence, RI – The VETS

November 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

November 18 – Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts Center

November 19 – Baltimore, MD – Lyric Opera House

November 20 – Dayton, OH – Victoria Theatre

November 21 – Richmond, VA – Dominion Energy Center

November 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Met Opera House

November 23 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center

November 25 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

November 26 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

November 28 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

November 29 – Cleveland, OH – KeyBank State Theatre

November 30 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre