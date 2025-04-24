Two Chances to See Price Is Right Live in Hanover, Md.

Todd Newton hosts The Price is Right Live in 2019 (Photo: Carmcarp1 CC-by-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Fans in Maryland will have not one, but two opportunities to catch the excitement of The Price Is Right – Live Stage Show when it visits The Hall at Maryland Live in Hanover this fall. Shows are scheduled for October 10, 2025, at 8 p.m. and October 11, 2025, at 3 p.m., offering a pair of performances brimming with energy and anticipation. This popular touring production captures the essence of the classic television show, giving audience members the chance to experience iconic pricing games like “Punch-A-Bunch,” “Cliffhangers,” and the legendary Big Wheel up close.

The Hall at Maryland Live is a state-of-the-art venue located in the bustling entertainment district of Hanover, making it a prime spot for an afternoon or evening of fun. With plenty of dining and shopping options nearby, theatergoers can turn the show into a full day out. The Price Is Right – Live Stage Show has earned a reputation for delighting fans across the country, with its crowd-focused structure that invites random audience members to try their luck at scoring fantastic prizes.

Tickets for both performances are now on sale. You can head directly to The Hall at Maryland Live box office to secure your seats, ensuring you have a shot at hearing your name called to “come on down!” Alternatively, you can also purchase tickets through ScoreBig, where you can find deals on a variety of events without hidden fees. It’s a unique opportunity to bring the excitement of TV’s longest-running game show to life in your own backyard.

Gather friends, family, or fellow fans and get ready to cheer for the next big winner. With two chances to attend, there’s no reason to miss out on what promises to be an unforgettable event.

Event Links

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Price Is Right – Live Stage Show tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.