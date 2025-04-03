$uicideboy$ Announce 44 Grey Day 2025 Tour Dates

New Orleans-based cousins Ruby da Cherry and $crim, the powerhouse duo behind $uicideboy$, have unveiled a 44-date run of the Grey Day Tour 2025. Slated to kick off August 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida, the trek will bring their signature blend of rap, punk, and trap-metal to arenas and amphitheaters nationwide.

The Grey Day Tour 2025 will feature an explosive lineup of supporting acts, including BONES, Joeyy, Germ, Night Lovell, and Chetta. The roster will vary by date, with Joeyy performing August 5-29 and October 10-11 (Chetta not appearing those dates), while Chetta joins September 2-October 8 (Joeyy not appearing those dates). BONES will not appear on August 19-29 and October 10-11.

“Grey Day Tour 2025 has partnered with PLUS1 for something very near and dear to us: mental health. $1 per ticket will go towards helping those that need it the most,” the duo shared. “We are very excited to do this, and this is only the beginning of our plans to give back to those that have given us so much.”

Tickets will be available via presale on Tuesday, April 8, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general on-sale beginning Wednesday, April 9, at 10 a.m. local time. For complete details on ticketing and VIP packages, visit the official $uicideboy$ website.

Since the Grey Day Tour launched in 2019, it has evolved into one of the most dominant live events in hip-hop, topping charts and selling out venues nationwide. In 2024, $uicideboy$’s tour ranked third among Billboard’s highest-grossing rap tours, moving over 600,000 tickets across 60 dates. This success continues to reflect the group’s meteoric rise, fueled by their fiercely loyal audience and raw, unfiltered live performances.

Date Venue and City August 5 iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL August 6 MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater – Tampa, FL August 8 Lakewood Amphitheater – Atlanta, GA August 9 Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN August 12 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Maryland Heights, MO August 13 Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN August 15 Somerset Amphitheater – Somerset, WI August 16 American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Milwaukee, WI August 17 Credit 1 Union Amphitheater – Tinley Park, IL August 19 Ball Arena – Denver, CO August 22 T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV August 23 Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT August 24 Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre – Nampa, ID August 26 Cascades Amphitheater – Ridgefield, WA August 27 White River Amphitheater – Auburn, WA August 29 Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC September 2 Toyota Amphitheatre – Wheatland, CA September 3 Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA September 5 BMO Stadium – Los Angeles, CA September 6 North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA September 8 Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Phoenix, AZ September 10 Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM September 12 Germania Insurance Amphitheater – Austin, TX September 13 Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX September 14 BOK Center – Tulsa, OK September 16 Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI September 17 Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH September 19 Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA September 20 The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA September 21 Louder than Life – Louisville, KY September 23 The Xfinity Theatre – Hartford, CT September 24 Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA September 26 Bell Centre – Montreal, QC September 27 Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON September 28 Darien Lake Amphitheater – Darien Center, NY September 30 PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ October 1 Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – Camden, NJ October 3 Northwell at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY October 4 Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Virginia Beach, VA October 5 Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC October 7 PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC October 8 CCNB Amphitheatre – Simpsonville, SC October 10 Toyota Center – Houston, TX October 11 Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

