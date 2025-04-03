$uicideboy$ Announce 44 Grey Day 2025 Tour Dates

$uicideboy$ Announce 44 Grey Day 2025 Tour Dates

ConcertsDave Clark11 seconds ago

New Orleans-based cousins Ruby da Cherry and $crim, the powerhouse duo behind $uicideboy$, have unveiled a 44-date run of the Grey Day Tour 2025. Slated to kick off August 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida, the trek will bring their signature blend of rap, punk, and trap-metal to arenas and amphitheaters nationwide.

The Grey Day Tour 2025 will feature an explosive lineup of supporting acts, including BONES, Joeyy, Germ, Night Lovell, and Chetta. The roster will vary by date, with Joeyy performing August 5-29 and October 10-11 (Chetta not appearing those dates), while Chetta joins September 2-October 8 (Joeyy not appearing those dates). BONES will not appear on August 19-29 and October 10-11.

“Grey Day Tour 2025 has partnered with PLUS1 for something very near and dear to us: mental health. $1 per ticket will go towards helping those that need it the most,” the duo shared. “We are very excited to do this, and this is only the beginning of our plans to give back to those that have given us so much.”

Tickets will be available via presale on Tuesday, April 8, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general on-sale beginning Wednesday, April 9, at 10 a.m. local time. For complete details on ticketing and VIP packages, visit the official $uicideboy$ website. Fans can also find $uicideboy$ Tickets on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members save big by eliminating service fees.

Since the Grey Day Tour launched in 2019, it has evolved into one of the most dominant live events in hip-hop, topping charts and selling out venues nationwide. In 2024, $uicideboy$’s tour ranked third among Billboard’s highest-grossing rap tours, moving over 600,000 tickets across 60 dates. This success continues to reflect the group’s meteoric rise, fueled by their fiercely loyal audience and raw, unfiltered live performances.

$uicideboy$ Grey Day Tour 2025 Dates

DateVenue and City
August 5iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL
August 6MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater – Tampa, FL
August 8Lakewood Amphitheater – Atlanta, GA
August 9Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
August 12Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Maryland Heights, MO
August 13Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN
August 15Somerset Amphitheater – Somerset, WI
August 16American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Milwaukee, WI
August 17Credit 1 Union Amphitheater – Tinley Park, IL
August 19Ball Arena – Denver, CO
August 22T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV
August 23Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT
August 24Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre – Nampa, ID
August 26Cascades Amphitheater – Ridgefield, WA
August 27White River Amphitheater – Auburn, WA
August 29Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC
September 2Toyota Amphitheatre – Wheatland, CA
September 3Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA
September 5BMO Stadium – Los Angeles, CA
September 6North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA
September 8Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Phoenix, AZ
September 10Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM
September 12Germania Insurance Amphitheater – Austin, TX
September 13Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX
September 14BOK Center – Tulsa, OK
September 16Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI
September 17Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH
September 19Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA
September 20The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA
September 21Louder than Life – Louisville, KY
September 23The Xfinity Theatre – Hartford, CT
September 24Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA
September 26Bell Centre – Montreal, QC
September 27Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON
September 28Darien Lake Amphitheater – Darien Center, NY
September 30PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ
October 1Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – Camden, NJ
October 3Northwell at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY
October 4Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Virginia Beach, VA
October 5Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC
October 7PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC
October 8CCNB Amphitheatre – Simpsonville, SC
October 10Toyota Center – Houston, TX
October 11Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

