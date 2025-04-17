Vancouver Showdown: Ice Cube Live at Pacific Coliseum on September 20

Ice Cube (photo via ScoreBig)

Vancouver will get a taste of legendary West Coast rap when Ice Cube arrives at Pacific Coliseum on September 20, 2025. Famed for his boundary-pushing lyrics and distinct musical style, Ice Cube’s storied career has left a lasting impact on hip-hop worldwide. Fans in British Columbia can expect a powerful performance that features iconic tracks along with the raw stage presence that has made him a sought-after live act.

Tickets can be purchased at the Pacific Coliseum box office or through ScoreBig, where customers benefit from no hidden fees. This is an ideal opportunity for Vancouver’s diverse hip-hop community to gather and celebrate an artist whose influence extends well beyond the stage.

From the early days that saw him break new ground in rap to his continued presence in music and film, Ice Cube’s star power remains as potent as ever. His Vancouver show promises an engaging set that will have fans reminiscing on classics and reveling in the energy of new hits. Don’t miss your chance to see a pioneer of the genre bring his unmatched flair to the Pacific Northwest.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Ice Cube tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.