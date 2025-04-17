WWE: Raw brings the excitement to Birmingham

WWE (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Get ready, Alabama – WWE: Raw is coming to Birmingham’s Legacy Arena at The BJCC on July 14, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. Wrestling fans can expect an electrifying evening of live entertainment, featuring their favorite WWE Superstars in action-packed bouts. Birmingham has long been a hotbed of wrestling fandom, and there’s no doubt that the Legacy Arena will be roaring when the WWE: Raw brand rolls into town.

WWE: Raw is known for its high-stakes matches, unpredictable twists, and star-studded lineup. The brand has cultivated a worldwide following with its blend of athleticism, drama, and larger-than-life personalities. From top champions defending their titles to rising talents looking to make a statement, every WWE: Raw event brings an explosive energy that resonates with fans of all ages.

This summer showdown promises to keep you on your feet from the first bell to the final pinfall. Don’t miss the chance to see these modern gladiators collide in the ring, delivering the kind of high-octane action that only WWE can provide.

