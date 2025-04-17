WWE: Raw rolls into Detroit this summer

WWE (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Detroit, get ready for all the thrills and spectacle of WWE: Raw at Little Caesars Arena on July 28, 2025, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Known for its passionate sports fans, the Motor City will become a hotbed of excitement as top WWE Superstars step into the ring to settle scores, defend titles, and spark new rivalries.

Tickets are on sale at the Little Caesars Arena box office, and wrestling fans can also turn to ScoreBig for competitive pricing without hidden fees. Whether you’ve been following the WWE universe for years or you’re looking for a new kind of live entertainment, this event promises to be a highlight of the summer.

WWE: Raw has long been the center of weekly sports entertainment, captivating millions of viewers with charismatic performers and gripping storylines. The live experience amplifies every chant, slam, and twist in the tale, ensuring fans an adrenaline-pumping evening they’ll never forget. In a city as rich in sporting tradition as Detroit, this epic night of wrestling is sure to deliver an atmosphere unlike any other.

Expect to see your favorite champions defending their gold, along with fierce challengers eager to claim the spotlight. With WWE, anything can happen – a surprise return, a shocking betrayal, or a show-stopping finish – making each event a unique spectacle.

