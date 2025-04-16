WWE: Raw storms Providence this July

WWE (image courtesy ScoreBig)

WWE fans in Providence are in for a treat as WWE: Raw heads to Amica Mutual Pavilion on July 7, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The iconic wrestling brand has a long history of delivering unforgettable live shows, complete with dramatic storylines, fierce rivalries, and electric in-ring action. Providence’s passionate wrestling community will get to witness their favorite WWE Superstars up close as they battle it out under the bright lights.

Tickets for this event are on sale now, available at the Amica Mutual Pavilion box office and online. Fans looking to score a great deal can also find seats on ScoreBig, where there are no hidden fees â€“ ensuring you can catch every slam, suplex, and surprise twist at an affordable price.

WWE: Raw has become the flagship program of World Wrestling Entertainment, showcasing the best talent and most enthralling plots in sports entertainment. Whether you’re rooting for the show’s reigning champions or can’t wait to see which up-and-coming wrestler steals the spotlight, this live event promises to keep everyone on the edge of their seats. With an atmosphere fueled by roaring crowds and signature pyrotechnics, attending WWE: Raw live is an experience every wrestling fan should have at least once.

Prepare for a night of high-intensity drama, jaw-dropping feats of athleticism, and memorable moments as the superstars of WWE: Raw bring their talents to Rhode Island. Don’t miss out on the action!

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on WWE: Raw tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.