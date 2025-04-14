WWE Renews Global Licensing Partnership with Mattel

Mattel will continue to create a range of WWE figures and accessories amid a multi-year extension to their global licensing agreement.

The pair has worked together since 2010, delivering a diverse lineup of toys to over 50 markets across the globe. Through the extended partnership, Mattel will continue to produce a variety of WWE products, including action figures and accessories, playsets, roleplay items, vehicles, and vehicle accessories.

Mattel’s WWE action figures have ranked among the top 10 properties in the U.S. action figure category, with the WWE Main Event Action Figures Series dubbed the longest-running continuous action figure assortment in history.

Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer at Mattel, noted in a press release that “our longstanding partnership with WWE has resulted in some of the most celebrated action figures in the industry.”

“As we extend this agreement, we are committed to delivering authentic, high-quality products that capture the energy and larger-than-life personalities of WWE for fans across the globe,” Silverman said.

Alex Varga, co-head of revenue at WWE, echoed similar sentiments, noting that “WWE’s relationship with Mattel has been a cornerstone of our consumer products strategy for 15 years.”

“Extending this collaboration will allow us to continue offering products that bring our WWE Superstars and their stories to life for our global fanbase,” Varga said.

Fans can find Mattel’s WWE products here, sold globally.