WWE: Smackdown invades Montreal this August

Montreal is about to be taken by storm as WWE: Smackdown arrives at Centre Bell on August 8, 2025, with the action beginning at 7:30 p.m. A city known for its passionate sports fans, Montreal will undoubtedly provide a dynamic backdrop for the spectacular showdowns and surprise twists that Smackdown is famous for.

Tickets to this high-energy event are now on sale at the Centre Bell box office, and those looking for a straightforward online option can head to ScoreBig for no-fee purchases. Don’t miss the chance to see some of WWE’s biggest stars compete live – there’s no better way to experience the intensity and drama that define modern wrestling.

WWE: Smackdown has delivered countless unforgettable moments over the years, from championship victories to jaw-dropping betrayals. In Montreal, that legacy is sure to continue, fueled by a crowd that has historically embraced wrestling events with unmatched enthusiasm. Fans will get to cheer, boo, and chant along as rivalries unfold and alliances are tested inside the squared circle.

Be there when Smackdown’s best battle it out in Quebec. Whether you’re a longtime follower or new to the WWE world, this is guaranteed to be a night of excitement and spectacle that only pro wrestling can provide.

