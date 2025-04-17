WWE: Smackdown rocks Cleveland this July

WWE (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Cleveland is set to host an electrifying night of wrestling as WWE: Smackdown arrives at Rocket Arena on July 25, 2025, with a 7:30 p.m. start time. Known for their passionate sports fan base, Clevelanders will pack the stands to see the high-stakes matches and larger-than-life Superstars that define Smackdown’s brand of entertainment.

Tickets are on sale now at Rocket Arena’s box office, and fans seeking a hassle-free purchase option can visit ScoreBig for deals with no hidden fees. Whether you’re a devoted follower of weekly WWE programming or are simply looking for a memorable live event, there’s nothing quite like the energy of Smackdown in person.

WWE: Smackdown remains a staple of professional wrestling, boasting a roster loaded with powerhouses, risk-takers, and charismatic performers. Every Friday night brings the potential for a game-changing storyline twist – a new rivalry, an unexpected partnership, or a title upset. Cleveland’s crowd will add its own flavor to the night, fueling the intensity with raucous cheers and chants.

Don’t miss your chance to see the suplexes, slams, and showmanship up close. From the first entrance theme to the final bell, Smackdown in Cleveland is sure to be an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on WWE: Smackdown tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.