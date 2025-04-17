ZZ Top Closing Out in Terre Haute on October 10

ZZ Top (photo via ScoreBig)

All roads lead to Terre Haute for a final taste of Texas boogie as ZZ Top performs at The Mill on October 10. Kicking off at 7 p.m., this show promises the same gritty, blues-infused rock that has made the trio a touring powerhouse for more than 50 years. Fans can expect a setlist of memorable tunes – from deep cuts to massive hits – that define ZZ Top’s unmatched catalog.

Tickets are now available through The Mill’s box office as well as ScoreBig, giving fans an excellent chance to snag their seats without hidden fees. Regardless of your level of familiarity with the band’s repertoire, seeing these legendary rockers perform in person is a rite of passage for any concert enthusiast.

The Mill in Terre Haute has cultivated a strong reputation for hosting some of the biggest names in music, and ZZ Top’s show will only add to that legacy. From the stage presence of frontman Billy Gibbons to the classic backbeat that has kept fans head-banging for decades, ZZ Top continues to offer a genuine rock experience that never goes out of style.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on ZZ Top tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.