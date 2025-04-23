ZZ Top Lights Up Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater in Tuscaloosa Sept. 7

ZZ Top (photo via ScoreBig)

Rock and roll fans across Alabama are gearing up for a night to remember when ZZ Top takes over the Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater on September 7 at 7 p.m. in Tuscaloosa. The legendary Texas trio has been making music for over five decades, thrilling fans with their signature beards, bluesy riffs, and no-nonsense rock sound. This concert promises a mix of timeless hits like ‘La Grange’ and ‘Sharp Dressed Man,’ plus newer material that shows the band’s enduring passion for live performance.

Tickets are on sale now at the Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater box office, or can be found on ScoreBig—a go-to destination for major event seats without hidden fees. With a reputation for delivering unforgettable shows, ZZ Top consistently draws massive crowds looking to immerse themselves in the band’s captivating stage presence. Whether you’re a longtime follower or just discovering their discography, you’ll appreciate the blend of humor, musicianship, and classic southern rock grit they bring to every performance.

The Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater provides an outdoor setting perfect for late-summer concerts under the stars. Alongside the legendary tunes, fans can expect an electric atmosphere fueled by decades of ZZ Top’s chart-topping hits. For those in Tuscaloosa or beyond, this is your chance to experience rock history up close.

Shop for ZZ Top tickets at Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater on September 7.

