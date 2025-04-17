ZZ Top Returns to Troutdale August 26

ZZ Top (photo via ScoreBig)

ZZ Top continues its streak of Pacific Northwest summer shows with an August 26 stop at McMenamins Historic Edgefield Amphitheater in Troutdale. Slated to begin at 6:30 p.m., fans can anticipate a lively evening spotlighting the band’s distinctive blend of blues and rock. With a catalog spanning multiple decades and countless chart-topping hits, ZZ Top never fails to draw dedicated followers eager to hear classics like ‘Legs’ and ‘Got Me Under Pressure.’

Tickets are now available through the amphitheater’s box office and at ScoreBig, where music lovers can lock in seats without any unexpected service charges. It’s a prime opportunity to see this long-running act live and experience the magnetic stage presence that has made them a mainstay in rock history.

McMenamins Historic Edgefield Amphitheater offers a relaxed outdoor setting on the grounds of the former Multnomah County Poor Farm, now a popular destination for concerts, dining, and hotel accommodations. ZZ Top’s brand of down-home Texas boogie and rock should pair perfectly with the amphitheater’s rustic charm, making for a night to remember in the greater Portland area.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on ZZ Top tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.