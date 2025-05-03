3 Doors Down Cancels Upcoming Tour Amid Frontman’s Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Photo screenshot via 3 Doors Down's YouTube channel

3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold revealed that he was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer, and as a result, the rockers will have to cancel all upcoming tour dates.

Arnold shared the message in a video to fans on Wednesday, noting that he had been feeling sick and then received the shocking news, noting that kidney cancer has spread to his lung.

“I’ve got some not so good news for you today,” Arnold said. “So I’d been sick a couple of weeks ago and then went to the hospital and got checked out and had actually got the diagnosis that I had clear cell renal [cell] carcinoma that had metastasized into my lung. And it’s stage 4, and that’s not real good.”

Arnold went on to note that “we serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything, so I have no fear.”

“But it is gonna force us to cancel our tour this summer,” Arnold continued. “And we’re sorry for that. And I’d love for you to lift me up in prayer every chance you get. And I think it is time for me to maybe go listen to ‘It’s Not My Time’ a little bit.”

This summer, 3 Doors Down was set to hit the road with Creed on their “Summer of ’99” run. They were also slated to appear at a series of festivals including Welcome to Rockville.

3 Doors Down rose to fame in the early 2000s with hits like “It’s Not My Time,” “Kryptonite,” and “Duck And Run” from 2000’s The Better Life, followed by “When I’m Gone,” “Here Without You,” and “The Road I’m On” off 2002’s Away From The Sun. They last released Us And The Night in 2016, as well as a collaborative Summer of ’99 album with Creed and Finger Eleven in 2024.