Aly & AJ Fort Wayne tickets on sale now

Indiana will feel the pop‑rock pulse when Aly & AJ descend upon Fort Wayne’s Clyde Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, at 7 p.m. The renovated Art Deco landmark—once a 1950s movie house—now hosts today’s brightest touring acts, and the Michalka sisters fit that bill perfectly.

Their evolving sound, which now incorporates Laurel Canyon folk and arena‑sized choruses, comes alive inside the Clyde’s state‑of‑the‑art acoustics. Tickets are available through the venue’s box office or, for a fee‑free alternative, at ScoreBig.

Aly & AJ’s last Indiana stop sold out in under a week, driven by devoted fans and curious newcomers drawn in by the viral resurgence of “Potential Breakup Song.” Word of mouth points to another fast sell‑out, so don’t wait to lock in your seats.

The Clyde’s wide floor and balcony sightlines guarantee clear views of the duo’s synchronized guitar work and vibrant stage visuals. Arrive early for new opener Rosie Darling, whose dreamy pop serves as the perfect runway for an Aly & AJ takeoff.

