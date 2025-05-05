Aly & AJ New York tickets on sale for Terminal 5 concert

Aly & AJ cap their East Coast run on Friday, Oct. 17, with a headline show at Manhattan’s Terminal 5, the tri‑level warehouse in Hell’s Kitchen that doubles as a club‑night epicenter and must‑play concert hall. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the stage lights hit at 8.

Just blocks from the Hudson, Terminal 5 packs up to 3,000 fans around a sweeping dance floor and two wraparound balconies—perfect perches for the Michalkas’ kaleidoscopic lighting design and vintage Super 8 tour visuals. The set will lean heavily on Silver Deliverer, but insiders hint at deeper‑cut mash‑ups and an NYC‑only encore paying homage to Blondie.

Score tickets now at the venue kiosk, or skip the add‑ons through ScoreBig, where transparent, fee‑free inventory still exists even for coveted balcony rails. Digital delivery means you can finalize plans on the subway ride in.

The duo’s last New York outing—a sold‑out Hammerstein Ballroom gig—made year‑end “best of live” lists from major music outlets. With additional horns and percussion joining the touring band, expect an even bigger payoff when sing‑along staples “Like It or Leave It” and “Take Me” drop.

Shop for Aly & AJ tickets at Terminal 5 on October 17, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Aly & AJ tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.