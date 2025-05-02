Aly & AJ Reveal ‘The Silver Deliverer Tour’ to Support New Record

Sister pop duo Aly & AJ have announced their return to the road with “The Silver Deliverer Tour,” a sweeping North American trek set for fall 2025. Known for their infectious hooks and shimmering harmonies, the tour marks another chapter in their evolving musical journey and promises an evening of both nostalgia and new sounds for fans across the continent.

The Silver Deliverer Tour kicks off on September 19 in Los Angeles, CA and will visit over 30 cities before wrapping up on November 9 in Santa Barbara, CA. Stops along the way include major markets such as Portland, Chicago, New York, Atlanta, and Dallas, with the duo performing in a mix of historic theaters, intimate clubs, and outdoor amphitheaters.

Tickets for the shows will first become available via pre-sales on Ticketmaster beginning Tuesday, May 6 at 10 a.m. local time. A Live Nation presale will follow for select dates on Thursday, May 8 at 10 a.m. local time using the code FREESTYLE. The general on-sale opens Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. local time for most shows — with the exception of the Los Angeles performance, which will go on sale Tuesday, May 20 at 10 a.m. PT. For ticketing details, visit the official Aly & AJ website. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding typical service fees. Check out available listings at Aly & AJ Tickets.

Since rising to fame in the mid-2000s with hits like “Potential Breakup Song,” Aly & AJ have steadily built a reputation for reinventing their sound. Their recent releases have drawn critical acclaim for their blend of synth-pop and indie-rock influences.

Find Aly & AJ’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Aly & AJ The Silver Deliverer Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Shop 09/19 TBA – Los Angeles, CA 09/25 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall – Portland, OR 09/26 The Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA 09/27 Vogue Theatre – Vancouver, BC 09/30 Knitting Factory – Boise, ID 10/01 The Union – Salt Lake City, UT 10/02 Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO 10/04 Skyway Theatre – Minneapolis, MN 10/05 The Midland Theatre – Kansas City, MO 10/07 The Factory – St. Louis, MO 10/08 Clyde Theatre – Fort Wayne, IN 10/10 The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL 10/11 KEMBA Live! – Columbus, OH 10/12 Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI 10/14 Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA 10/15 Massey Hall – Toronto, ON 10/17 Terminal 5 – New York, NY 10/19 Roadrunner – Boston, MA 10/21 Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA 10/22 The Anthem – Washington, DC 10/24 Ovens Auditorium – Charlotte, NC 10/25 FIVE – Jacksonville, FL 10/26 Hard Rock Live – Orlando, FL 10/28 Pompano Beach Amphitheater – Pompano Beach, FL 10/29 The Eastern – Atlanta, GA 10/31 White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX 11/01 Paramount Theatre – Austin, TX 11/02 The Bomb Factory – Dallas, TX 11/04 Celebrity Theatre – Phoenix, AZ 11/05 Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay – San Diego, CA 11/08 The Warfield – San Francisco, CA 11/09 Arlington Theatre – Santa Barbara, CA

