Aly & AJ schedule Charlotte stop at Ovens Auditorium; tickets available

Aly & AJ roll into Charlotte, North Carolina, for a Friday‑night performance at Ovens Auditorium on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. The historic, 2,400‑seat venue—celebrating more than 60 years of entertainment—offers crystal‑clear sightlines and acoustics that complement the duo’s vocal‑driven arrangements.

Charlotte fans can expect a carefully crafted set that moves effortlessly from shimmering new singles like “Blue Dress” to early‑career staples that sparked the “Aly & AJ renaissance” online. The sisters’ tight musicianship and relatable storytelling have rekindled excitement among original fans while drawing a new generation into their orbit.

Tickets are on sale at the Ovens Auditorium box office, but concertgoers looking to avoid hidden fees should browse ScoreBig’s listings. The platform aggregates inventory across the secondary marketplace and shows you the full price up front—no surprises at checkout.

Make a night of it by hitting nearby eateries in the Coliseum District or hopping on the LYNX Blue Line for post‑show drinks in South End. With only one North Carolina date on the tour, local demand is expected to surge.

