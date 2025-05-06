Ana Gabriel heads to Fresno Sept. 6; tickets on sale

Ana Gabriel (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Mexican powerhouse vocalist Ana Gabriel closes her California swing at Fresno’s Save Mart Center on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. The Central Valley date gives fans one last chance to experience her emotive delivery before the tour heads east.

Tickets are on sale now at the Save Mart Center box office, with additional inventory—free of hidden fees—on ScoreBig.

Gabriel’s enduring appeal stems from her ability to blend ranchera authenticity with pop accessibility. Expect a set list packed with Spanish-language staples, plus surprises drawn from her extensive discography of more than 30 albums.

