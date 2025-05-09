Backstreet Boys tickets on sale for Las Vegas Sphere shows

Backstreet Boys will bring their smooth harmonies and ’90s‑era pop perfection to Las Vegas’ groundbreaking Sphere for three nights, Aug. 22‑24, 2025. The 16K‑resolution visuals and enveloping sound system of the next‑generation venue promise to turn favorites like “I Want It That Way” and “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” into a fully immersive experience for fans flocking to the Strip.

Tickets for all three performances are on sale now. The Sphere box office is one place to buy, but fans can also score seats through ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major events with no hidden fees — so the price you see is the price you pay.

This limited Las Vegas stand marks the group’s only announced U.S. dates of 2025 so far. Coming off their sold‑out “DNA World Tour,” Nick, Howie, Brian, AJ and Kevin will celebrate more than 30 years together with a career‑spanning set list that moves from chart‑toppers to deep cuts beloved by the BSB Army.

The Sphere’s 580,000‑square‑foot LED interior will amplify the nostalgia trip with custom visuals tailored to each song, making these concerts as much spectacle as sing‑along. With just three nights on the calendar, demand is expected to be high, especially from the thousands of tourists already in town for summer vacations.

Backstreet Boys Las Vegas Dates

