Bad Bunny Reveals ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS’ World Tour Dates

Bad Bunny is going global once again, unveiling dates for his massive “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour,” which will bring his genre-defying sound to stadiums across Latin America, Europe, and beyond through 2025 and into 2026.

The tour launches November 21 in Santo Domingo and hits major cities including Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Madrid, São Paulo, Sydney, Tokyo, and Paris, before wrapping up with a July 2026 finale in Brussels. The slate includes stops at world-renowned venues like Estadio River Plate, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and La Défense Arena.

Tickets to the "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour" go on sale starting Friday, May 9. Visit depuertoricopalmundo.com and your local listings for presale and general on-sale details. A variety of VIP packages are also available through VIP Nation, offering fans access to premium tickets, exclusive lounge experiences, and custom merchandise.

Bad Bunny has consistently shattered records, including becoming the most-streamed artist globally on Spotify for three years in a row. His previous tours, including “El Último Tour del Mundo” and “World’s Hottest Tour,” sold out stadiums worldwide, establishing him as one of the most dominant live acts in music today.

Bad Bunny “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour” Dates

Date Venue and City Nov 21, 2025 Estadio Olimpico – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Dec 05, 2025 Estadio Nacional – San Jose, Costa Rica Dec 10, 2025 Estadio GNP – Mexico City, Mexico Dec 11, 2025 Estadio GNP – Mexico City, Mexico Jan 23, 2026 Estadio Atanasio Girardot – Medellin, Colombia Jan 30, 2026 Estadio Nacional – Lima, Peru Feb 05, 2026 Estadio Nacional – Santiago, Chile Feb 13, 2026 Estadio River Plate – Buenos Aires, Argentina Feb 20, 2026 Allianz Parque – Sao Paulo, Brazil Feb 28, 2026 ENGIE Stadium – Sydney, Australia Mar 2026 Tokyo, Japan May 22, 2026 Estadi Olimpic – Barcelona, Spain May 26, 2026 Estadio Da Luz – Lisbon, Portugal May 30, 2026 Riyadh Air Metropolitano – Madrid, Spain May 31, 2026 Riyadh Air Metropolitano – Madrid, Spain Jun 20, 2026 Merkur Spiel-Arena – Dusseldorf, Germany Jun 23, 2026 Gelredome – Arnhem, Netherlands Jun 27, 2026 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – London, UK Jul 01, 2026 Orange Velodrome – Marseille, France Jul 04, 2026 La Defense Arena – Paris, France Jul 10, 2026 Strawberry Arena – Stockholm, Sweden Jul 14, 2026 PGE Narodowy – Warsaw, Poland Jul 17, 2026 La Maura – Milan, Italy Jul 22, 2026 King Baudouin Stadium – Brussels, Belgium

