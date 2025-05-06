Bad Bunny Reveals ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS’ World Tour Dates
Bad Bunny is going global once again, unveiling dates for his massive “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour,” which will bring his genre-defying sound to stadiums across Latin America, Europe, and beyond through 2025 and into 2026.
The tour launches November 21 in Santo Domingo and hits major cities including Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Madrid, São Paulo, Sydney, Tokyo, and Paris, before wrapping up with a July 2026 finale in Brussels. The slate includes stops at world-renowned venues like Estadio River Plate, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and La Défense Arena.
Tickets to the "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour" go on sale starting Friday, May 9. Visit depuertoricopalmundo.com and your local listings for presale and general on-sale details. A variety of VIP packages are also available through VIP Nation, offering fans access to premium tickets, exclusive lounge experiences, and custom merchandise.
Bad Bunny has consistently shattered records, including becoming the most-streamed artist globally on Spotify for three years in a row. His previous tours, including “El Último Tour del Mundo” and “World’s Hottest Tour,” sold out stadiums worldwide, establishing him as one of the most dominant live acts in music today.
Bad Bunny “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour” Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Nov 21, 2025
|Estadio Olimpico – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
|Dec 05, 2025
|Estadio Nacional – San Jose, Costa Rica
|Dec 10, 2025
|Estadio GNP – Mexico City, Mexico
|Dec 11, 2025
|Estadio GNP – Mexico City, Mexico
|Jan 23, 2026
|Estadio Atanasio Girardot – Medellin, Colombia
|Jan 30, 2026
|Estadio Nacional – Lima, Peru
|Feb 05, 2026
|Estadio Nacional – Santiago, Chile
|Feb 13, 2026
|Estadio River Plate – Buenos Aires, Argentina
|Feb 20, 2026
|Allianz Parque – Sao Paulo, Brazil
|Feb 28, 2026
|ENGIE Stadium – Sydney, Australia
|Mar 2026
|Tokyo, Japan
|May 22, 2026
|Estadi Olimpic – Barcelona, Spain
|May 26, 2026
|Estadio Da Luz – Lisbon, Portugal
|May 30, 2026
|Riyadh Air Metropolitano – Madrid, Spain
|May 31, 2026
|Riyadh Air Metropolitano – Madrid, Spain
|Jun 20, 2026
|Merkur Spiel-Arena – Dusseldorf, Germany
|Jun 23, 2026
|Gelredome – Arnhem, Netherlands
|Jun 27, 2026
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – London, UK
|Jul 01, 2026
|Orange Velodrome – Marseille, France
|Jul 04, 2026
|La Defense Arena – Paris, France
|Jul 10, 2026
|Strawberry Arena – Stockholm, Sweden
|Jul 14, 2026
|PGE Narodowy – Warsaw, Poland
|Jul 17, 2026
|La Maura – Milan, Italy
|Jul 22, 2026
|King Baudouin Stadium – Brussels, Belgium
