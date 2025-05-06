Benson Boone books Scotiabank Arena show in Toronto — tickets on sale

Benson Boone (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Benson Boone brings his late-summer to Ontario with a Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, performance at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, one of Canada’s premier live venues. The Vancouver-born, Seattle-raised singer brings a distinctly Pacific Northwest sensibility to the 19,000-capacity room that’s hosted Adele, Drake and The Weeknd. Boone’s Canadian fans have embraced his emotional pop since “Ghost Town” cracked the Hot 100, and the placement of “Beautiful Things” on CBC’s New Music playlist only heightened anticipation for a full arena show. Expect a mix of piano-driven ballads and up-tempo sing-alongs, all delivered with Boone’s signature wide-eyed sincerity. Tickets are on sale now through the Scotiabank Arena box office. Those seeking fee-free options can browse ScoreBig, which lists seats with no surprise add-ons at checkout. Applying promo code TICKETNEWS10 slices 10 percent off the total. Located in the heart of downtown Toronto, Scotiabank Arena is served by Union Station and multiple parking garages, making travel easy for fans across the GTA and southern Ontario.

