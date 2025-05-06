Ticketnews Ads
Benson Boone books Scotiabank Arena show in Toronto — tickets on sale

Benson Boone (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Benson Boone books Scotiabank Arena show in Toronto — tickets on sale

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page7 seconds ago

Benson Boone brings his late-summer to Ontario with a Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, performance at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, one of Canada’s premier live venues. The Vancouver-born, Seattle-raised singer brings a distinctly Pacific Northwest sensibility to the 19,000-capacity room that’s hosted Adele, Drake and The Weeknd. Boone’s Canadian fans have embraced his emotional pop since “Ghost Town” cracked the Hot 100, and the placement of “Beautiful Things” on CBC’s New Music playlist only heightened anticipation for a full arena show. Expect a mix of piano-driven ballads and up-tempo sing-alongs, all delivered with Boone’s signature wide-eyed sincerity. Tickets are on sale now through the Scotiabank Arena box office. Those seeking fee-free options can browse ScoreBig, which lists seats with no surprise add-ons at checkout. Applying promo code TICKETNEWS10 slices 10 percent off the total. Located in the heart of downtown Toronto, Scotiabank Arena is served by Union Station and multiple parking garages, making travel easy for fans across the GTA and southern Ontario.

Shop for Benson Boone tickets at Scotiabank Arena on August 29, 2025 Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Benson Boone tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Wet Leg brings tour to Vancouver’s Malkin Bowl – tickets on sale

Wet Leg brings tour to Vancouver’s Malkin Bowl – tickets on sale

Madeline Page 1 day ago
Read More
Mammoth WVH tickets on sale for Cleveland stop at Agora Theatre

Mammoth WVH tickets on sale for Cleveland stop at Agora Theatre

Madeline Page 1 day ago
Read More
Aly & AJ Chicago tickets on sale for The Salt Shed show

Aly & AJ Chicago tickets on sale for The Salt Shed show

Madeline Page 1 day ago
Read More