Benson Boone brings the tour to Orlando: Kia Center tickets on sale

Benson Boone (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Benson Boone touches down in Orlando on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, ready to fill the Kia Center with his chart‑topping pop. The arena—home court for the NBA’s Magic—will trade hoops for heartfelt hooks when Boone delivers the Central Florida stop on his fall run.

Tickets can be purchased from the Kia Center box office and, of course, via ScoreBig, where music lovers enjoy zero hidden fees and an exclusive TicketNews discount. Early buyers snag the best sightlines to Boone’s sprawling video backdrop and runway stage.

Boone’s Orlando date arrives just after his first three Florida shows, giving him momentum and warm‑weather vibes that often lead to on‑the‑fly covers and extended crowd sing‑alongs. Expect standouts like “Before You” and the newly released “Scream It” to resonate in an arena known for superior acoustics.

Located steps from Church Street’s nightlife and a quick hop from the theme park corridor, Kia Center is primed for a full night out. Doors open at 6 p.m., and given Boone’s reputation for punctual start times, fans should plan to arrive early to catch the rising‑star opener and snag merch before the main event.

Shop for Benson Boone tickets at Kia Center on Sept. 16, 2025

