Benson Boone live in Miami: Kaseya Center tickets on sale

Benson Boone (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Benson Boone heads to South Florida on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, taking over downtown Miami’s Kaseya Center with his soaring vocals and emotional songwriting. The waterfront arena—famed for hosting both NBA champions and global pop icons—will transform into Boone’s largest Magic City stage to date.

Tickets are available now through the Kaseya Center box office and ScoreBig, the fan‑friendly marketplace with transparent pricing and no extra fees. ScoreBig also offers TicketNews readers 10% off with the code below, making it the smart play for South Florida concertgoers.

Boone’s career has skyrocketed since viral clips of his powerhouse voice first swept social media. Recent collaborations with producers behind hits for Shawn Mendes and Olivia Rodrigo have fueled anticipation for his upcoming album, portions of which will debut live in Miami. The show’s cutting‑edge LED wall and kinetic lighting add visual punch to songs that already pack an emotional wallop.

Fans arriving early can soak in Biscayne Bay views from nearby parks or grab a bite at Bayside Marketplace before settling in for a set that blends raw ballads with uptempo pop‑rock grooves. Boone’s team hints at a special Latin‑tinged medley to honor Miami’s cultural mosaic—don’t be surprised if a surprise guest drops in.

Shop for Benson Boone tickets at Kaseya Center on Sept. 14, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Benson Boone tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.