Ticketnews Ads
Benson Boone tickets on sale for Salt Lake City’s Delta Center

Benson Boone (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Benson Boone tickets on sale for Salt Lake City’s Delta Center

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page1 hour ago

Benson Boone is set for a triumphant home‑region return when he headlines Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 9, 2025. Fans can expect the Pacific Northwest native to lean into fan favorites like “Beautiful Things” while unveiling new tracks destined for his forthcoming full‑length album.

Seats are on sale now via the Delta Center box office and ScoreBig, which lists tickets without the pesky hidden fees tacked on at checkout.

After packing clubs across Europe earlier this year, Boone’s U.S. dates give Western fans a rare chance to experience his powerhouse vocals in an arena setting. The 19,000‑seat Delta Center’s upgraded acoustics will showcase the subtle textures of his piano ballads and the thunder of his pop‑rock climaxes.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

With only one Utah stop scheduled, demand is poised to spike as Boone’s streaming numbers climb past the billion‑play mark.

Shop for Benson Boone tickets at Delta Center on Oct. 9, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Benson Boone tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Earth, Wind and Fire tickets on sale in Providence at PPAC

Earth, Wind and Fire tickets on sale in Providence at PPAC

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More
Backstreet Boys tickets on sale for Las Vegas Sphere shows

Backstreet Boys tickets on sale for Las Vegas Sphere shows

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More
Quinn XCII tickets on sale in Charlotte at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Quinn XCII tickets on sale in Charlotte at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More