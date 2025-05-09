Benson Boone tickets on sale for Salt Lake City’s Delta Center

Benson Boone (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Benson Boone is set for a triumphant home‑region return when he headlines Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 9, 2025. Fans can expect the Pacific Northwest native to lean into fan favorites like “Beautiful Things” while unveiling new tracks destined for his forthcoming full‑length album.

Seats are on sale now via the Delta Center box office

After packing clubs across Europe earlier this year, Boone’s U.S. dates give Western fans a rare chance to experience his powerhouse vocals in an arena setting. The 19,000‑seat Delta Center’s upgraded acoustics will showcase the subtle textures of his piano ballads and the thunder of his pop‑rock climaxes.

With only one Utah stop scheduled, demand is poised to spike as Boone’s streaming numbers climb past the billion‑play mark.

Benson Boone tickets at Delta Center on Oct. 9, 2025

