Cleveland date added: Benson Boone at Rocket Arena — tickets on sale

Benson Boone will bring his 2025 arena trek to Cleveland's Rocket Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, giving Northeast Ohio fans a close-to-home chance to see the viral pop favorite. Fresh off multiple sold-out European shows, Boone continues to build excitement for "Fireworks & Rollerblades," his long-awaited debut album. Cleveland's rich music history—from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to legendary venues like The Agora—makes it an ideal backdrop for Boone's bombastic yet intimate set. Expect dramatic piano ballads, swirling LED visuals and a climactic encore featuring his global hit "Ghost Town." Boone's Cleveland appearance slots between tour stops in Columbus and Detroit, creating a perfect road-trip opportunity for superfans.