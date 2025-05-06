Djo & Post Animal tickets on sale in Phoenix at Arizona Financial Theatre

Djo (Photo via artist tour poster)

Djo and Post Animal take the stage at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona, on Oct. 15, 2025, delivering their signature blend of pop and rock in an intimate indoor setting. Fans can expect a captivating performance that showcases Djo’s emotive vocals and boundless stage energy.

Tickets for the Oct. 15 show are on sale now. Purchase at the Arizona Financial Theatre box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service charges, provides mobile ticket delivery, and backs every order with a 100% money-back guarantee. ScoreBig makes it easy for Arizona fans to secure their seats.

Having risen to prominence with a string of critically lauded releases, Djo has become known for immersive live shows that combine inventive production elements with heartfelt lyricism. His tour to date has drawn enthusiastic crowds and rave reviews at every stop.

The Phoenix date concludes the tour’s first West Coast swing, following stops in Nashville and beyond. Opening the evening is Post Animal, whose psych-rock flair and dynamic instrumentation set the perfect tone for Djo’s headlining performance.

Phoenix concertgoers can explore downtown’s dynamic art scene and renowned dining before the show, then gather inside Arizona Financial Theatre for an unforgettable night of music. Act fast—tickets are limited for this must-see event.

